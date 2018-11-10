Rwanda breaks its world record of women MPs

KIGALI: Rwanda has broken its current world record of 64 percent women representation in parliament as it has shot up to 67.5%. The new world record came out Tuesday night after the National Electoral Commission announced the September 3 parliamentary elections results, which saw President Kagame’s party, RPF sweeping 74% of the total votes and taking 40 seats. Out of 80 seats, now women occupy 54 seats in the country.