Functions held in KP to mark Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary

PESHAWAR: Different organisations and educational institutions Friday arranged seminars and other functions in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the birth anniversary of the National Poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

A seminar was held at the Pakistan Study Centre University of Peshawar. Faculty members, staff and students attended the seminar. Director of the centre Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam was the keynote speaker. He highlighted various aspects of Iqbal's personality especially his political and philosophical role. Dr Fakhrul Islam said that Allama Iqbal not only occupied key positions in All India Muslim League but was elected member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

He said the greatest contribution of Allama Iqbal was his 1930 address of Allahabad wherein he presented a roadmap for autonomy and ultimate freedom of Indian Muslims. He urged the young generation to study Iqbal's thoughts and vision. Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged a function at a local hotel to mark the birthday anniversary of the great thinker.