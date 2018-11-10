A C-130 aircraft an makes emergency landing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A C-130 aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, made an emergency landing at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Nur Khan after catching fire on Friday. The fire of the aircraft was extinguished and all crew members on board were safe. A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters.
