Sat November 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

NAB swings into action against frivolous complaints

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the Bureau has proceeded against complainants who lodge frivolous complaints.

These people lodged complaints with a motivation beyond law or loaded interests or with intent to cause malice to others. The Bureau proceeded against frivolous complainant under section 18-h of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

A section 18-h of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, states: “If a complaint is inquired into and investigated by NAB and it is concluded that the complaint received was prima facie frivolous or has been filed with the intent or malign and defame any person, the NAB chairman, may refer the matter to the court and if the complainant is found guilty he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine or with both.”

However, according to NAB, it would encourage genuine complainants who lodge their complaints on the basis of solid evidence and documents that prima facie suggest commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practice.

According to NAB’s operational methodology, after receipt of application, verification of complaint is conducted to ascertain genuineness and veracity of the contents of complaint by calling complainant who submits affidavit to that effect.

Also, complaint verification (CV) is a mechanism provided by NAB’s operational methodology to ward off malicious and frivolous complaints by way of preliminary scrutiny so that prior to inquiry, it is ascertained that it would cause no undue harm to the alleged. All the complainants have to submit an undertaking that their complaint is not frivolous and undertaking signed by the complainant.

Subsequent to this, after two months process of Complaint Verification, an inquiry is authorised if complaint is found out to be genuine and worthy of probing it further on the basis of some incriminating evidence.

During the inquiry process, accused and complainant are called for recording of their statements in line with the allegations and available evidence. Moreover, the accused is provided ample opportunity to defend and provide documents in his defence and further confronted with the documentary evidence of his alleged corruption and corrupt practices as per law.

Comments

