Sat November 10, 2018
November 10, 2018

LHC CJ formally opens evening family court

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Friday formally inaugurated the first-ever “evening court” of Pakistan in Lahore to deal with family and minors’ custody cases with a vision to keep children of separated parents away from traditional environment of courts.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held in Lahore Judicial Complex, Chief Justice Anwarul Haq said the purpose of establishing the evening court was to facilitate litigants within available resources.

He said if the creation of new courts was a difficult task the existing courts could be utilized to meet the growing number of litigation by making them work in double shift. He said the performance of other entities like hospitals and schools could also be improved by utilizing them in double shifts.

The chief justice said the functioning of the evening court would benefit school going children and working parents. Moreover, he said the children would no more endure the traditional atmosphere of the courts.

He pointed out that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had also welcomed the evening court and written a letter of congratulations to the high court. He said many other projects based on public welfare were in progress and would be implemented soon. Earlier, senior puisne judge of LHC, Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad, and District & Sessions Judge Abid Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

Justice Ahmad congratulated the chief justice on the achievement and said evening courts should also be established in other districts of the province to ensure dispensation of swift justice.

Justice Qureshi pointed out that cases would be referred to the evening court with the consent of both litigant parties. The evening court has already started hearing cases under the West Pakistan Family Courts Act 1964 and Guardians & Wards Act 1890 from 2pm to 7pm.

