IGP orders steps to ensure awareness of traffic rules

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam has written a letter to Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh, directing him to ensure awareness of the traffic rules.

The letter, dispatched for the provincial police chief by the provincial assistant inspector general operations, states, “I am directed to convey the following directions of IGP Sindh regarding traffic awareness for ensuring compliance. Karachi Police is using (20 feet) containers due to operational need for security and diversion of traffic as and when required during event/incident of significance.

The IGP Sindh has desired that these police containers should be properly coloured with a message “SORRY FOR INCONVENIENCE-SINDH POLICE” properly displayed at all visible sides of the containers.”

The letter further says that the barriers erected by the traffic police at various locations in Karachi should also be properly coloured with visible reflectors for proper visibility of commuters.

It says all motorcycle factories/distributers, showrooms and unions or associations must be sensitised through meetings to ensure that every motorcycle is delivered and sold with a helmet.

The letter suggests that meetings with the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association should be conducted to highlight the importance of the use of helmets by motorcyclists, and the focus of these meetings would be to ensure that no fuel is sold to any motorcycle rider without a helmet. “Moreover, resources be utilised to get sponsors for a ‘Free Helmet Distribution’ campaign. The campaign would help encourage the motorcycle riders to wear helmets for their own safety and protection.”

The IGP directed that coordination with the administration of private and government schools be carried out and for further action details be compiled such as the driver’s name, CNIC, vehicle descriptions, registration/type of fuel used in vans, sitting capacity of vehicles and other relevant information for the security purpose.

Data should also be maintained at KPO level and accordingly instructions passed to all concerned to minimise traffic violations by school van drivers. “The overloading of vehicles on roads must be discouraged especially school vans transporting children. At first, all such drivers should be sensitised/ warned for their negligent conduct. Later, all such offenders should be dealt with in accordance with the provision of traffic violation in practice. The letter says that on the pattern of the Motorway Police, and mobile education units should be established. The mandate of the unit would be to educate school/college/university students regarding traffic rules through awareness briefings and presentations.”