Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IGP orders steps to ensure awareness of traffic rules

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam has written a letter to Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh, directing him to ensure awareness of the traffic rules.

The letter, dispatched for the provincial police chief by the provincial assistant inspector general operations, states, “I am directed to convey the following directions of IGP Sindh regarding traffic awareness for ensuring compliance. Karachi Police is using (20 feet) containers due to operational need for security and diversion of traffic as and when required during event/incident of significance.

The IGP Sindh has desired that these police containers should be properly coloured with a message “SORRY FOR INCONVENIENCE-SINDH POLICE” properly displayed at all visible sides of the containers.”

The letter further says that the barriers erected by the traffic police at various locations in Karachi should also be properly coloured with visible reflectors for proper visibility of commuters.

It says all motorcycle factories/distributers, showrooms and unions or associations must be sensitised through meetings to ensure that every motorcycle is delivered and sold with a helmet.

The letter suggests that meetings with the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association should be conducted to highlight the importance of the use of helmets by motorcyclists, and the focus of these meetings would be to ensure that no fuel is sold to any motorcycle rider without a helmet. “Moreover, resources be utilised to get sponsors for a ‘Free Helmet Distribution’ campaign. The campaign would help encourage the motorcycle riders to wear helmets for their own safety and protection.”

The IGP directed that coordination with the administration of private and government schools be carried out and for further action details be compiled such as the driver’s name, CNIC, vehicle descriptions, registration/type of fuel used in vans, sitting capacity of vehicles and other relevant information for the security purpose.

Data should also be maintained at KPO level and accordingly instructions passed to all concerned to minimise traffic violations by school van drivers. “The overloading of vehicles on roads must be discouraged especially school vans transporting children. At first, all such drivers should be sensitised/ warned for their negligent conduct. Later, all such offenders should be dealt with in accordance with the provision of traffic violation in practice. The letter says that on the pattern of the Motorway Police, and mobile education units should be established. The mandate of the unit would be to educate school/college/university students regarding traffic rules through awareness briefings and presentations.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day