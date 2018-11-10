Al-Fatima School beat GBSS Shoaib Mohammadi

KARACHI: Al-Fatima School defeated GBSS Shoaib Mohammadi by 13 runs in a round match of PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

GBSS Shoaib Mohammadi won the toss and asked Al Fatima School to bat first. Al Fatima School scored 225 runs in 35.3 overs. Abdul Razzaq scored 45 and Owais 41. Mohammad Wajahat took four wickets for 46 runs and Mohammad Saleem grabbed two for 21.

GBSS Shoaib Mohammadi managed 212 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 40 overs. Mohammad Wajahat scored 68 and Mufiz Moin 24. Abdullah Zareen took four wickets for 33 and Shair Bahadur three for 37.

Abdullah Zareen was declared Man of the Match. At Eastern Star Cricket Ground, GBSS Mumtaz Colony defeated Superior Educational Academy by six wickets. Superior Educational Academy won the toss and scored 159 runs in 39.3 overs. Shayan Alam scored 37 and Shahmir 31. Mohammad Shoaib took seven wickets for 28 runs.GBSS Mumtaz Colony reached the target in 26.3 overs. Afaq Ahmed scored 50 runs and Faiz Amir 43. Hasnain Ansari and Usama Shareef took two wickets each. Shoaib was declared the Man of the Match.