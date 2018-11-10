Teachers’ pay

Private school teachers are offered low salary packages. As a result, they often have to work multiple jobs. The years-long appeal to school owners and the education authorities to raise the salary of private school teachers has gone unheeded. Desperate to make ends meet, many teachers have now opened their tution centres to make money on the side.

It’s hard to imagine that professionals who provide prestigious education to the most wealthy and privileged children struggle financially and are underpaid. Do they really deserve this? The relevant authorities must take immediate action to increase the salary of private school teachers who are contributing a lot towards the progress and prosperity of society.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat