Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aptma laments SNGPL’s gas tariff

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan on Friday expressed disappointment that SNGPL has charged gas tariff of $12.53/mmcfd from the captive units of textile sector in Punjab.

He said the new lowered gas tariff of $6.5/mmcfd was approved by ECC and was to be implemented from September 27, 2018 as per direction of the federal cabinet. Later, the SNGPL announced the new tariff would be applicable from October 16, 2018.

“When some spinners sought the permission of Finance Minister Asad Umar about using gas on cheaper tariff, he assured them that the new tariff would be applicable on five exporting sectors,” he said.

Aptma Chairman Punjab Adil Bashir said the gas distributor has informed the spinners that lower tariff facility was only for processing units of exporting sector, and not for generating power from their captive units.

He said the spinners were caught unaware and were not in a position to pay higher tariff gas bills. He warned that this backing off from commitment would result in closure of another 50-60 units on top of 100 units that were already closed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day