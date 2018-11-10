Aptma laments SNGPL’s gas tariff

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan on Friday expressed disappointment that SNGPL has charged gas tariff of $12.53/mmcfd from the captive units of textile sector in Punjab.

He said the new lowered gas tariff of $6.5/mmcfd was approved by ECC and was to be implemented from September 27, 2018 as per direction of the federal cabinet. Later, the SNGPL announced the new tariff would be applicable from October 16, 2018.

“When some spinners sought the permission of Finance Minister Asad Umar about using gas on cheaper tariff, he assured them that the new tariff would be applicable on five exporting sectors,” he said.

Aptma Chairman Punjab Adil Bashir said the gas distributor has informed the spinners that lower tariff facility was only for processing units of exporting sector, and not for generating power from their captive units.

He said the spinners were caught unaware and were not in a position to pay higher tariff gas bills. He warned that this backing off from commitment would result in closure of another 50-60 units on top of 100 units that were already closed.