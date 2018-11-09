Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

National

Saeed Niazi
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deal signed for two mega residential projects in Gwadar

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: The CPIC Global has signed a construction agreement with China’s state-owned mega construction conglomerate BIDR to materialise Gwadar’s two mega residential and commercial projects.

The agreement was signed by CPIC Global Founding Board member Syed Zeeshaan Shah and BIDR Deputy Director and Chief Design Engineer Liu Bochun at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The agreement covers CPIC’s mega projects in Gwadar spread across 10 million square feet of prime residential and commercial real estate outfits, the International Port City and China Pak Golf Estates – the two approved projects by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

CPIC Global is the world’s first China Pakistan Economic Corridor-centric real estate developer with current under-development projects worth in excess of $500 million.

Commenting on the occasion, CPIC Global Founding Board Member Zeeshaan Shah said: “This is a momentous occasion for us. We are setting a new standard for community development in Pakistan and working with a global leader like BIDR will enable us to deliver our projects on time and on budget.”

On the current on-ground situation in Gwadar, Shah said the progress over the last 12 months in Gwadar has been phenomenal. “The port and economic free zone are both fully operational now and 30 companies from Pakistan and China have committed to investing almost $500 million to develop their industries there. The dream of a Gwadar becoming a key economic hub of Asia is not far away now,” he added.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China, Shah said that the Chinese have invested in Pakistan at a time when others snubbed it. “China and Pakistan are all weather friends and China reiterated this by committing to help Pakistan with the balance of payment situation. The trip was particularly encouraging for Gwadar with both sides reiterating the significance of Gwadar as the central pillar of CPEC and agreeing to further expedite development of the port and its auxiliary projects,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day