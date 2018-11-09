Cops suspended after woman killed in court

MINGORA: Taking notice of the murder of a woman on the court premises, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday suspended five cops including Station House Officer (SHO) Saidu Sharif Police Station.

The woman was stabbed to death by his husband on the court premises when she was filing an application for divorce. Talking to the media persons here, the DPO said that security had been put on high alert across the district including district courts.

He said that entry of private vehicles into the court premises had been completely banned. The official added that two walk-through gates have been installed on the entry gates.