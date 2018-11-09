Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

APS monument: PHC seeks compliance report from KP govt

PESHAWAR: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday sought compliance report from the provincial government about a court order to remove the present monumental structure in the name of Army Public School martyrs and replace it with another one whose design represents the emotions of the families of the victims.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Abdul Shakoor directed the Peshawar Development Authority and secretary education KP to submit compliance report of the high court order before December 14, next date of hearing.

The order was passed by a two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Nasir Mehfooz.

It was hearing a case filed by Fazal Khan who had challenged and declared the structure built in the memory of APS students as unsuitable for representing the sacrifices of children.

The PHC had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to remove the “fibreglass monument” and design a reasonable structure that represents the emotions of the victim families.

The petitioner is the father of Sahibzada Umer Khan, one of the students who, along with dozens of others, was martyred in a terrorist attack on the school on the morning of December 16, 2014.

He told the court that initially a project concept (PC)-I to build the monument had been approved by the competent authority and the government had provided a grant of Rs15 million for it.

However, the petitioner claimed, when officials of the KP Archives and Libraries Directorate learnt about the project, they started grinding their own axe.

“Thus, a revised PC-I was initiated and had it approved whereby a meagre sum of Rs6.6 million was shown to be appropriate for the construction of the monument and allied matters. In the revised plan, the purchase of books was introduced, for which a hefty amount of Rs8.4 million was allocated,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day