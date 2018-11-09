PA resolution against Samiul Haq’s assassination

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed unanimous resolution while condemning the assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) head, renowned religious figure and former Parliamentarian Maulana Samiul Haq.

The resolution was jointly moved by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and Rah-e-Haq Party MPA Muaviya Azam Tariq. The resolution, while condemning the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq stated that the incident had deprived country of a renowned religious scholar, a credible political leader and a sagacious figure. It said that the religious and political services of Maulana Samiul Haq would always be remembered. “The House expresses sympathies with the family of Maulana Samiul Haq and assures that exemplary punishment will be awarded to his assassin” said the resolution.

The resolution was moved and passed unanimously by the House. Speaking on the occasion, Rah-e-Haq Party Parliamentary leader Muaviya Azam Tariq voiced serious concern over the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq and demanded the government to complete the murder probe within 20 days.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPP Parliamentary leader in his speech on the occasion condemned the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq and stated that People’s Party had suffered the most at the hands of terrorism in Pakistan. He said the PPP founder and then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto faced a judicial murder whereas party Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was also targeted.

Syed Hassan Murtaza stated that it was time that this rather than verbally condemning the terrorism incidents, practical steps should be taken for the security of citizens.Minister: Law Minister Raja Basharat Thursday assured Punjab Assembly that probe into the assassination of JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq would be completed soon.

Speaking on the floor of PA during the debate on law and order and after the passage of resolution condemning the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq, the law minister said the government wanted the arrest of the assasins at the earliest and hoped a breakthrough into the investigation process.

LAW AND ORDER: Debate on law and order in Punjab Assembly ended inconclusively on Thursday as members from both sides of the House remained busy in traditional blame game after which session was prorogued. The Punjab Assembly session which was summoned on the requisition of Opposition was prorogued the same day by Deputy Speaker PA Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari. Both Treasury and Opposition held each other responsible for the prevailing situation in Punjab whereas Rana Mashhood, the PML-N MPA, had an argument with PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over the rules of procedures.

Awais Leghari, the PML-N MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan and son of former president Sardar Farooq Leghari while representing Opposition said that the PTI government was standing on crutches. Over the arrest of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Leghari stated he was a political prisoner.

Malik Ahmed Khan, the PML-N legislator, said law and order in Punjab had worsened under the PTI government. He added that the government needed skills to deal with the white collar crime. He added that the people sitting in the Punjab cabinet were wanted by NAB. Rana Mashhood said the elements which attacked Parliament and state TV building should be exposed. He said the nexus between the PTI government and NAB had come to surface and a ‘saviour’ like Shahbaz Sharif had been put behind the bar.

After the PML-N allegations, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Information Minister, slammed the Sharif family for corruption. He said Shahbaz Sharif had turned the province into a land facing debt of Rs1,200 billion whereas before him, Pervaiz Elahi left Punjab with a surplus Rs100 billion. He said NAB had arrested Shahbaz Sharif for his corrupt practices whereas his son Hamza Shahbaz occupied the poultry, cement, and iron industry. Criticising Rana Mashhood, he said he had been talking foolishly for last three days and as the frontman of Hamza Shahbaz, he used to mint kickbacks from people. Besides, he alleged that in the Youth Festival, massive corruption was done. Punjab Minister Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din said the PML-N MPAs should tell why their leader had failed to prove the money trail.