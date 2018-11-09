‘Allama Iqbal awakened and guided a nation’

LAHORE: Allama Iqbal awakened and guided a nation and infused a spirit into the Muslims of the sub-continent to make struggle which led them to their destination. These views were expressed by Consul General of Liberland in Pakistan Faisal Butt in his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed on Friday (today).

The creation of a democratic state was at the heart of Allama Iqbal's thoughts, he added. "For Iqbal, the division of India was a guarantee to a peaceful sub-continent as the creation of Pakistan is a great blessing which can help avoid cultural and political clashes," he said. “Allama Iqbal regretted the lack of will and desire to excel amongst the Muslims and urged them through his poetry to rise to the top through hard work, sincerity and devotion.