Road discipline

The Islamabad traffic police is a model traffic police force which has brought a new and healthy change in the traffic system in Islamabad. Previously, people would break the traffic rules with impunity. Wearing seat belts and following lane discipline were almost nonexistent. As a result, accidents were a common occurrence.

Due to strict controls, Islamabad traffic today is far better as compared to other major cities’. However, there are a few bad drivers that disturb the smooth flow of traffic. They drive with the vehicle lights at full beam, blinding the other drivers. The ones that have LED lights fitted in their vehicles make matters worse. Some ill-mannered drivers blink their car lights in heavy traffic expecting the other vehicle to move out of the way. They don’t realize that the other person also wants to get home early. The Islamabad traffic police must start fining these drivers.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad