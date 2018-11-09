Cleanliness in Saddar

This is to draw the attention of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Karachi to the bad sanitary conditions prevailing in the Saddar area. Heaps of garbage are scattered all over the area.

Unclogged drains have covered almost all roads in knee-deep contaminated water. It is time the city’s mayor took immediate action and made arrangements to relieve the residents of Saddar from their miserable plight.

Sara Furqan

Karachi