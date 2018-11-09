Hashwani hails Belgian trade team

KARACHI: Murtaza Hashwani, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium and Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, welcomed 24-member trade delegation from Belgium at a dinner to celebrate Belgium’s King’s Day and announce the delegation’s five-day visit to Pakistan.

The evening provided an opportunity to strengthen the trade relationship between Pakistan and Belgium, now the fifth largest trading partner of Pakistan among the European Union countries.

Hashwani said, “We have a sizeable young and vibrant workforce, and a growing class of entrepreneurs that present opportunities for trade and investment.”

Ambassador to Belgium in Pakistan, Frédéric Verheyden, who welcomed the delegation and prominent members of the Pakistani business community, said, “We had meetings with the chief minister and other officials who are seeking solutions to the many challenges that the city and the province are facing at the moment. We are presenting to Karachi this week an array of Belgian companies who can provide solutions to those challenges.”

He said Pakistan has officially become an investor in Belgium through an agreement between two companies that “is being implemented as we speak”.