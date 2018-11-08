PPFL: SNGPL, NBP make it to next round

LAHORE: SNGPL outplayed K-Electric 3-0 in a match of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

SNGPL team started well with positive approach and made some good moves. Samad Khan scored in the 22nd minute to provide a lead. K-Electric fought for the equaliser but were unable to upset solid defence of the rivals.

In the second half SNGPL played with more aggression but K-Electric defenders resisted until the 80th minute when Abdul Wasey netted Tauseef scored in the last moments of the match to make it 3-0 in favour of SNGPL.

In the second encounter, at City Sport Complex, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) registered 2-0 win against Pakistan Air Force. NBP were right on the move and scored early when Dawood Javaid netted the ball in 13th minute. Sher Ali scored two minutes later to add to the miseries of PAF.

PAF forwards could not pose threats for NBP. In the second half Bank team dominated again but were unable to score because of poor finishing. On Thursday Afghan Chamman will face SSGC and Wapda will clash with Muslim FC Chamman at Model Town Club Ground.