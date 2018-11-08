Ali Nawaz appointed as SA to PM on CDA

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting development, Ali Nawaz Awan has been appointed as Special Assistant (SA) to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday which says that the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Ali Nawaz Awan as his Special Assistant on CDA Affairs.

Ali Nawaz was elected as Member of the National Assembly from NA-53, Islamabad in by-elections. The seat was vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the past also, the PPP government chose Faisal Sakhi Butt, a close aide of then president Asif Zardari and was assigned task of looking after affairs of CDA. Later, he was barred by Islamabad High Court

from meddling in affairs of CDA. Faisal Butt, however was not member of the Parliament.

During the last PML-N tenure Minister of State for Capital Administration used to look after CDA. Ali Nawaz Awan also acted as the opposition leader in the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad.