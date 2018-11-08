Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Top Story

I
INP
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Talks on to give package to Pakistan: China

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that China will continue to provide assistance and support to Pakistan's economic and social development in accordance with the needs of the Pakistani side and through mutual agreement.

The Ministry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is a success and the two sides made remarkable achievements. They issued a joint statement and gave a comprehensive introduction to the specific results of the visit.

According to the Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying, a number of achievements were made during the visit. First, it has deepened the friendship between the leaders of the two countries. This visit is the first official visit to China after Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, fully demonstrating Pakistan's emphasis on developing relations with China.

Chinese leaders such as President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang had friendly exchanges with him and established good relations. The second is to consolidate the special friendly relations between China and Pakistan.

The two sides believe that China-Pakistan relations have experienced the test of time and environmental changes at home and abroad and are constantly moving forward. The two sides agreed to further strengthen China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership and build a new era to closer the CMB community.

The third is to expand the strategic communication between the two countries. The leaders of the two countries exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern and reached important consensus.

The two sides also agreed to establish a foreign minister’s strategic dialogue mechanism to plan and coordinate bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. The fourth is to promote pragmatic cooperation and friendly exchanges.

They also agreed to continue to firmly promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and establish a social and livelihood working group to promote the continuous expansion of the corridor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report