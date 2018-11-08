Democrats seize US House but Trump averts ‘blue wave’

WASHINGTON: Democrats took control of the lower house of Congress Tuesday in a midterm rebuke to Donald Trump, but the US president escaped a feared "blue wave" as his Republicans bolstered their Senate majority after a polarizing, racially charged campaign.

Heralded by Trump as a "tremendous success," the Republican Senate victories will all but end any immediate talk of impeachment, even as the Democratic-led House will enjoy investigative powers to put new checks on his roller-coaster presidency.

Just after polls closed on the West Coast, and again early Wednesday Trump took to Twitter to hail his party´s performance and declare victory. "Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals," Trump wrote. "Now we can all get back to work and get things done!"

However, network projections said Democrats would take control of the House for the first time in eight years, upending the balance of power in Washington where Trump enjoyed an easy ride following his shock 2016 election with Republican dominance of both chambers.

Democrats were on course to flip at least 27 seats from Republican hands, with strong performances among suburban white women who had narrowly turned to Trump two years ago and in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania.

In the 100-member Senate, with final, complete results not yet tallied, news reports said the Republicans had won at least 51 seats. Representative Nancy Pelosi, who is likely to return as speaker of the House despite opposition from some centrist Democrats, promised that the party will serve as a counterweight -- but also work with Trump.

"Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It´s about restoring the constitution´s checks and balances to the Trump administration," Pelosi told a news conference. But she added: "A Democratic Congress will work for solutions that bring us together, because we have all had enough of division."

Democrats will now be able to block legislation and light a fire under Trump´s feet with investigations of his opaque finances and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Tuesday´s contest saw several historic firsts in the Democratic camp: in Kansas Sharice Davids -- an attorney and former mixed martial arts fighter -- became the first Native American woman elected to Congress. And in the Midwest a one time Somali refugee, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, who is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, shared the historic distinction of becoming the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress.

But the rosiest expectations of some Democrats -- that they could create a "blue wave" even when playing defense on the Senate map -- proved unfounded. Republicans were forecast to have defeated several Democratic senators in states won by Trump -- Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota. Trump boasted a growing economy but campaigned aggressively in the closing days on a hardline anti-immigration message. — AFP