Zardari should not be taken seriously: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari should not be taken seriously as presently he was in a state of mental shock. Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that Asif Zardari has the habit of mentioning things at inappropriate and wrong time. He further said that Zardari could not become popular, whatever he might say. About the reported data stealing of some banks, he said that experts, in the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) folds, could give the answer. Fawad said that it would be a joke to appoint Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to examine audit accounts of the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. To a question about the relationship between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said that he could not comment as it was their personal matter.