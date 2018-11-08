CM wants work on uplift projects accelerated

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has hinted at the extension of Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Mingora in Swat and directed to accelerate work on the second stretch from Katlang Interchange to Chakdara including construction of bridges, interchanges and tunnels.

He also directed for the land acquisition for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) city in Nowshera, cement plant in Haripur and completion of Nowshera Medical College on the priority basis.

He was presiding over a meeting on Swat Motorway and other development schemes here, said a handout. Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub, Principal Secretary to chief minister Muhammad Israr Khan, Managing Director Swat Motorway, Commandant Brig Ashfaq and others attended the meeting.

The provincial government would ensure to complete the ongoing schemes in the first go and this would be implemented under all circumstances, he added.The meeting was briefed about the development schemes carried out through, through Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) in the province. It was informed about the 81 KM long Swat Motorway comprising seven interchanges would cost Rs34.165 billion.

The Swat Motorway has been completed from Karnel Sher Khan Interchange to Katlang, the meeting was told, adding, the tunnel excavation and cutting have been completed and work such as concrete linings and other allied construction work was going on with full swing.The chief minister directed for the timely completion of the project, adding that the Swat Motorway and Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar should be completed as expeditiously as possible.