DRAP gets new website

Islamabad: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched its new website developed by its own Management Information Systems (MIS) Division.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shaikh Akhtar Hussain launched the website (www.dra.gov.pk). Directors and officers of the DRAP were present on the occasion.

The DRAP additional director said the new website features not only a new look and ease of access but also relevant information can be downloaded from it. The DRAP CEO said the new website is another step towards automation, transparency, and information sharing with all stakeholders.

"It will improve the performance of the authority and helping the general public, pharmaceutical companies, importer/exporters and medical practitioners to find out the relevant information more effectively from the website," he said. The DRAP CEO said the authority had already launched the Drug Regulatory Information System and would soon launch the Integrated Regulatory Information System to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry for the online registration and renewal of their products.