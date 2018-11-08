Plea against Waleed Iqbal rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Justice Farooq Haider on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Waleed Iqbal for upcoming by-polls in the Senate.

The PML-N’s candidate Saud Majeed had challenged the candidature of Waleed Iqbal accusing him of concealing details of his assets and foreign tours in the nomination papers. He alleged that the PTI’s candidate also failed to disclose his offshore company and business income in the papers.

The petitioner said objections were raised before the Election Commission of Pakistan at the time of scrutiny but the returning officer accepted the nomination papers of the PTI’s candidate.

He asked the court to reject the nomination papers of the respondent and declare him ineligible to contest the by-poll of the senate. Waleed Iqbal through a counsel denied the allegations regarding misdeclaration in the nomination papers and also presented before the court all relevant record. After hearing the arguments and going through the record, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the decision of the returning officer.