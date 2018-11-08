Accord on online payment of E-challans signed

LAHORE: Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Group Head retail banking Bank of Punjab have signed an agreement for online payment of E-Challan fines across the province.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at PSCA headquarters Qurban Lines here on Wednesday. It was told on the occasion that an android application for online payment of E-Challans will be launched by the authority. The app will be soon available on Play Store through which citizen will be able to not only check the status of E-Challans against their CNIC and registration numbers but also make payments through the integrated BOP mobile banking within. Bank of Punjab is soon to provide the facility of E-Challan payment through ATMs. Currently, citizens are paying E-Challan fines through all BOP branches as walk-ins. E-Challan status can also be checked at PSCA online portal “ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK”

Two brothers die in accident: Two teenage brothers were killed and one injured by a speeding tractor-trolley on Kahna Kacha Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Shahzed, 16 and Jahanzeb, 14. The injured was identified as Rashid and he was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be in danger. A rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them when the three victims were on their way on a bike. The bodies have been removed to morgue. Meanwhile, one Ibrahim and one Boota Masih lost their lives in road accidents in Township and Liaqatabad areas, respectively.

arrested: At least 46 activists of TLP were arrested in various parts of the Punjab province on Wednesday. They were arrested for violence during protests. Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Punjab, will award cash prizes and certificates to the 61 officers.