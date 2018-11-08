Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Accord on online payment of E-challans signed

LAHORE: Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Group Head retail banking Bank of Punjab have signed an agreement for online payment of E-Challan fines across the province.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at PSCA headquarters Qurban Lines here on Wednesday. It was told on the occasion that an android application for online payment of E-Challans will be launched by the authority. The app will be soon available on Play Store through which citizen will be able to not only check the status of E-Challans against their CNIC and registration numbers but also make payments through the integrated BOP mobile banking within. Bank of Punjab is soon to provide the facility of E-Challan payment through ATMs. Currently, citizens are paying E-Challan fines through all BOP branches as walk-ins. E-Challan status can also be checked at PSCA online portal “ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK”

Two brothers die in accident: Two teenage brothers were killed and one injured by a speeding tractor-trolley on Kahna Kacha Road on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Shahzed, 16 and Jahanzeb, 14. The injured was identified as Rashid and he was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be in danger. A rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them when the three victims were on their way on a bike. The bodies have been removed to morgue. Meanwhile, one Ibrahim and one Boota Masih lost their lives in road accidents in Township and Liaqatabad areas, respectively.

arrested: At least 46 activists of TLP were arrested in various parts of the Punjab province on Wednesday. They were arrested for violence during protests. Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Punjab, will award cash prizes and certificates to the 61 officers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik