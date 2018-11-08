Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Joint efforts needed for drug-free society: CM

LAHORE: Force Commander Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Brig Khalid Mahmood Goraya called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, they agreed to continue different measures for the elimination of narcotics in an organised manner.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the elements involved in the heinous trade of narcotics are killers of the humanity. He said that elements involved in narcotics trade will be brought to justice and indiscriminate crackdown on selling of narcotics will continue in the province.

Those involved in selling narcotics outside the educational institutions will be sent to jails, he said. The CM proposed seminars should be organised in educational institutions to save the youth from the narcotics.

Ban is imposed on smoking and use of narcotics in the educational institutions as provision of conducive atmosphere to the students is our responsibility. That is why government is following a policy of zero-tolerance for narcotics in educational institutions, the CM said. He said speedy steps are required to eliminate this menace and added that collective efforts are needed to establish a society free from narcotics. He said that line departments are working in an organised manner to help establish a society free from drugs and ANF is playing an effective role in this regard. He said that role of ANF in overcoming the smuggling of drugs is praiseworthy. The anti-narcotics wing of Excise Department will be made effective and cooperation of ANF will also solicited in this regard.

Rural areas: Punjab ministers, advisers and PTI leaders called on the chief minister here on Wednesday. During the meeting, early completion of development projects and public welfare initiatives came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government is materialising a revolution of development and prosperity in the province. We believe in the concept of composite development and rural areas will also be developed alongside cities, he added. Latest health and educational facilities are fundamental rights of every citizen and the government will ensure to give this right to everyone, he said and added public representatives are also being consulted about development schemes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik