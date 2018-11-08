Joint efforts needed for drug-free society: CM

LAHORE: Force Commander Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Brig Khalid Mahmood Goraya called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, they agreed to continue different measures for the elimination of narcotics in an organised manner.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the elements involved in the heinous trade of narcotics are killers of the humanity. He said that elements involved in narcotics trade will be brought to justice and indiscriminate crackdown on selling of narcotics will continue in the province.

Those involved in selling narcotics outside the educational institutions will be sent to jails, he said. The CM proposed seminars should be organised in educational institutions to save the youth from the narcotics.

Ban is imposed on smoking and use of narcotics in the educational institutions as provision of conducive atmosphere to the students is our responsibility. That is why government is following a policy of zero-tolerance for narcotics in educational institutions, the CM said. He said speedy steps are required to eliminate this menace and added that collective efforts are needed to establish a society free from narcotics. He said that line departments are working in an organised manner to help establish a society free from drugs and ANF is playing an effective role in this regard. He said that role of ANF in overcoming the smuggling of drugs is praiseworthy. The anti-narcotics wing of Excise Department will be made effective and cooperation of ANF will also solicited in this regard.

Rural areas: Punjab ministers, advisers and PTI leaders called on the chief minister here on Wednesday. During the meeting, early completion of development projects and public welfare initiatives came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government is materialising a revolution of development and prosperity in the province. We believe in the concept of composite development and rural areas will also be developed alongside cities, he added. Latest health and educational facilities are fundamental rights of every citizen and the government will ensure to give this right to everyone, he said and added public representatives are also being consulted about development schemes.