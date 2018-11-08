Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt urged to redefine luxury goods

LAHORE: Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged the government to reclassify and redefine luxury goods by striking out grocery products out of this list as those are daily need items.

The government has imposed regulatory duty on a large scale on imported goods, and unjustifiably included grocery items in the list, the PFIA said. It was putting an extra burden on consumers as well as discouraging the importers unnecessarily.

The association raised this demand at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) the other day. The meeting was chaired by its chairman, Anjum Nisar. Members of the association also decided to raise the issue of high customs duties, regulatory duty and other issues being faced by the importers at every forum concerned, including meeting with Finance Minister Asad Umer and Minister for Commerce Abdur Razzak Dawood.

They were of the view that high customs duties and regulatory duty instead of supplementing the government efforts of increasing revenue were resulting in increased smuggling, under-invoicing and other such wrong practices. They said smuggling had broken the backbone of genuine importers who were paying taxes and contributing to the national kitty. The meeting also urged the government to restore the ‘Final Tax Regime’ for importers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik