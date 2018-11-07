Governor promises uplift schemes for merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that the administrative affairs in the newly merged tribal districts have almost been completed.

The development programmes of public interest would be initiated in collaboration with the development partners, he said while speaking at a meeting with Joanna Reid, head of Department for International Development (DFID) Pakistan.

The matters related to developmental work, reforms initiative, administrative affairs and security issues in the tribal districts were discussed in details.

Joanna Reid evinced interest in the developmental work in various sectors in the newly merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor welcomed the interest shown by the DFID and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province particularly tribal areas have a lot of potential.

He said the DFID can take advantage of the opportunities and can invest/work in different sectors.