Alleged murderer nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KILLER OF FOUR WOMEN ARRESTED: Police Tuesday arrested the alleged murderer of four women of village 38/D on Tuesday. About a week ago, a widow and her three daughters were murdered over a property dispute. Depalpur police had registered a case on the complaint of Khizar Shah, son-in-law of victim Maryam Bibi, against three accused. One nominated person Fazal Shah was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning.
NARCOTICS DEALER HELD: The CIA Tuesday recovered 2.5-kg charas from a narcotics dealer here. On a tip-off, Inspector Azmat Ali and his team raided near Government Girls Primary School and arrested accused Abdur Razzaq of Maryam Ghafoor Town with 2.5kg charas. A case has been registered against him.
KILLER OF FOUR WOMEN ARRESTED: Police Tuesday arrested the alleged murderer of four women of village 38/D on Tuesday. About a week ago, a widow and her three daughters were murdered over a property dispute. Depalpur police had registered a case on the complaint of Khizar Shah, son-in-law of victim Maryam Bibi, against three accused. One nominated person Fazal Shah was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning.
NARCOTICS DEALER HELD: The CIA Tuesday recovered 2.5-kg charas from a narcotics dealer here. On a tip-off, Inspector Azmat Ali and his team raided near Government Girls Primary School and arrested accused Abdur Razzaq of Maryam Ghafoor Town with 2.5kg charas. A case has been registered against him.
Comments