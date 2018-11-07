Alleged murderer nabbed

KILLER OF FOUR WOMEN ARRESTED: Police Tuesday arrested the alleged murderer of four women of village 38/D on Tuesday. About a week ago, a widow and her three daughters were murdered over a property dispute. Depalpur police had registered a case on the complaint of Khizar Shah, son-in-law of victim Maryam Bibi, against three accused. One nominated person Fazal Shah was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning.

NARCOTICS DEALER HELD: The CIA Tuesday recovered 2.5-kg charas from a narcotics dealer here. On a tip-off, Inspector Azmat Ali and his team raided near Government Girls Primary School and arrested accused Abdur Razzaq of Maryam Ghafoor Town with 2.5kg charas. A case has been registered against him.