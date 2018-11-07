Court orders release of revenue official

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Tuesday ordered release of a revenue official who was arrested on grave corruption charges by the NAB. The court granted bail to the accused and ordered his release due to insufficient evidences against him. The NAB investigators held Rahimyar Khan District Officer Revenue Ghulam Akbar Khan Kitchi over embezzlement in land purchase for motorway and sent him to jail after interrogation. The accused took a plea that he was wrongly involved in the case and he was not guilty.