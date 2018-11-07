Bilawal extends greetings to Hindu community on Diwali festival

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Hindu communities all over the world in general and Pakistan in particular on the eve of Diwali.

In his message on Diwali, he held out assurances to the non-Muslims living in Pakistan that his party would always stand for their protection and promotion as equal citizens of the state as per the vision of the founding fathers of the country and the teachings of Islam.

Bilawal further said that Diwali was celebrated as a triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, adding that the philosophy of the PPP was also to fight against darkness, injustices and inequality. He urged all those celebrating Diwali to hold special prayers for the peace, prosperity and progress of the country as well as for interfaith harmony and cohesive coexistence in the society.

Bilawal also asked the PPP leaders, especially those of its minority wing, to celebrate and share festivities with the have-nots who needed more attention and care.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam directed all the deputy inspector generals of police to strengthen strict security around temples and other worship places of the Hindu community across the province on the occasion of the Diwali festival. He said strict security measures would be taken for Lakshmi Puja and other celebrations. He advised the police to coordinate with the notables of the Hindu community and ensure effective communication at police station level.