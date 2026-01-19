Will Prince Harry be a working royal again for Archie, Lilibet’s royal prospects? Expert answers

Questions about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s futures in the Royal Family have been a buzz for years, ever since the youngest, and seventh in line to the throne was born, and according to experts, their place is directly linked to Prince Harry’s plans, whether that be as a full time working royal or something else.

The entire conversation came about when Mr Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator pointed out what lies in store for the Sussexes should their security be fully reinstated by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

According to Express he said, “since they have the option of titles, in a future year, who knows what royal role, if any, they might one day play, as they cannot be blamed for their parents’ behaviour.”

However, royal commentator Afua Hagan offered a sweeping verdict, one that claimed assurance into what the youngest royals’ futures would look like, given the world views of their parents.

In her eyes, “the answer to that is a hard no, because they’re happy where they are.”

While she admits the security consideration would “definitely make it easier for him to come back and potentially build bridges,” at least in the near future “we’re not going to have a situation where Harry is a working royal because he doesn't want to be,” she concluded by saying.

For those unversed, just a few days prior a Heat World source admitted that “Harry’s extreme vigilance stems from his own childhood trauma” which made living in the Firm akin to “being in a zoo”.

At the time the source said, “He’s still deeply resentful of the way he was over-exposed and commodified growing up, and that makes him hypersensitive about repeating any version of it with his own children. Harry genuinely sees it as his duty as a father to protect his kids from suffering the same fate.”