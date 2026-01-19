Kate Miffleton has learnt her 'lesson' after 'powering through'

Kate Middleton does not want to go back to old ways now that he has left cancer behind.

The Princess of Wales wants to pace up and take on more responsibilities two years after she announced her illness is in remission.

Speaking about her upcoming plans, royal expert Robert Jobson, told Hello magazine: "Kate won't go back to the old pace; she's learnt that lesson. It will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family. Running on empty isn't an option; nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done."

However, royal expert Afua Acheampong-Hagan, cuts the future Queen some slack as she navigates through life after cancer.

She notes: “I don't think people have an issue with Catherine prioritising her health. I think the general public, for the most part, understands that, and understand that she needs that and they support that," the commentator tells the Mirror.

