German scholar delivers lecture at Swabi varsity

SWABI: Dr Hidayat Hussain from Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry Halle, Germany, on Monday delivered a lecture on plant-derived drugs and their importance in improving human health at the Women University Swabi.

The Women University, Swabi, had invited the scholar from Germany to deliver a lecture on “Innovative Chemical Diversity: A Potential Path to Drug Discovery”. Over 200 faculty members and the students of MSc and BS programme attended the lecture.

The scholar introduced the medicinal plants, bioactive ingredients, their use for curing different chronic and fatal diseases including cancer, hepatitis, diabetics and others.The lecture was followed by a question-answer session.

Dr Hidayat Hussain also guided the faculty members and students on availing the PhD/post-doc scholarships in Germany. Earlier, Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, Vice-Chancellor of Women University, Swabi, thanked the speaker for delivering a lecture.

She said they would make every effort for imparting training and education to the students with latest developments in the fields, as the university was strongly committed to empowering young females through higher education, research, innovations and technologies. “The vision of this university is not only the employability and entrepreneurship of its female graduates but also making them confident, helpful and having a sense of integrity to contribute effectively to the socio-economic development of the country,” the vice chancellor said. At the end, the vice chancellor presented a souvenir to the guest speaker.