Soldier martyred in IED blast near Afghan border

WANA: A soldier embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device blast in Tang Killay of Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Mohammad Tahir lost his life on the spot in the blast while Naik Mohammad Khan was shifted to Dattakhel hospital.Two security personnel were also injured in another blast in the same border town last Saturday. Security personnel launched a search operation in the surrounding areas after reaching the blast site.