COAS witnesses Pak-Russia exercise at Pabbi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi on the last day of Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise Druzhba III, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The exercise focused on counter terrorism training of the Special Operation Forces of Pakistan and Ground Forces of Russian Federation while exchanging mutual counter terrorism experiences.

The COAS appreciated the participating troops for their dedication, skill and professionalism. He said that this exercise was great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries. Russian Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Valadamir Betezyuk was also present on the occasion.