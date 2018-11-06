Tue November 06, 2018
Kings of chaos

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

The day of the TLP

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

ITF Pak Jr Tennis C’ship starts

ISLAMABAD: Top two Pakistan players Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan will be seen in action directly in the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship that got under way at the DA Tennis Complex Monday.Both Huzaifa (seeded 3) and Shoaib were given bye on the opening day Monday. They would be seen in action Tuesday.

Nine matches were played on day one of the tournament. Six Pakistani players advanced into the second round of the boys’ singles category by beating their respective opponents. Two matches were the pick of the day. In the first match Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan) displayed high quality game against Indonesian Brandon Suryana in a three set win 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The second tight match saw Pakistanis Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik in neck and neck fight. Both played excellent tennis but Sami proved too good for Subhan in the end.Arif Qureshi (ITF Referee) conducted the draws of doubles categories (boys and girls) in the presence of Mr. Khalil Chughtai (Tournament Director) and the players. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF also visited the PTF complex, met the players and witnessed some of the matches along with the PTF Management.

Results: Boy’s singles: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Osama Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (PAK) bt Moosa Choudhry (PAK) 6-3, 7-6(3); Ronan Sahni (GBR) [8] bt Abdullah Abdullah (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Waleed Anwar (PAK) bt Ahmar Saeed (PAK): 6-2, 6-1; Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SRI) 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah Adnan (PAK) bt Hai Truong VO (VIE) 6-3, 6-3; Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) bt M. Saeed Chudary (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Subhan bin Salik (PAK): 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

