ITF Pak Jr Tennis C’ship starts

ISLAMABAD: Top two Pakistan players Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan will be seen in action directly in the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship that got under way at the DA Tennis Complex Monday.Both Huzaifa (seeded 3) and Shoaib were given bye on the opening day Monday. They would be seen in action Tuesday.

Nine matches were played on day one of the tournament. Six Pakistani players advanced into the second round of the boys’ singles category by beating their respective opponents. Two matches were the pick of the day. In the first match Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan) displayed high quality game against Indonesian Brandon Suryana in a three set win 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The second tight match saw Pakistanis Sami Zeb and Subhan Bin Salik in neck and neck fight. Both played excellent tennis but Sami proved too good for Subhan in the end.Arif Qureshi (ITF Referee) conducted the draws of doubles categories (boys and girls) in the presence of Mr. Khalil Chughtai (Tournament Director) and the players. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF also visited the PTF complex, met the players and witnessed some of the matches along with the PTF Management.

Results: Boy’s singles: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Osama Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (PAK) bt Moosa Choudhry (PAK) 6-3, 7-6(3); Ronan Sahni (GBR) [8] bt Abdullah Abdullah (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Waleed Anwar (PAK) bt Ahmar Saeed (PAK): 6-2, 6-1; Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SRI) 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah Adnan (PAK) bt Hai Truong VO (VIE) 6-3, 6-3; Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) bt M. Saeed Chudary (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Subhan bin Salik (PAK): 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.