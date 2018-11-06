Afghan delegation to attend peace talks in Russia

KABUL: An Afghan delegation will attend international talks on the war-torn country in Russia this month, officials said Monday, as the Taliban consider whether to participate. Moscow announced Saturday it would host the event on November 9 in the Russian capital — even as the United States engages the Taliban in nascent bilateral talks to end the 17-year conflict. Afghanistan´s High Peace Council, a government body responsible for reconciliation efforts with the militants, would send four representatives to the meeting, spokesman Sayed Ihsan Taheri told AFP. The Afghan foreign ministry, however, remained evasive about whether it would dispatch a delegation to the conference, which will focus on kickstarting peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban. “We are still negotiating with the Russian officials,” spokesman Sebaghtullah Ahmadi said. “We welcome any peace effort that is Afghan-led.” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the militant group was still mulling whether to go. Moscow has also invited representatives from the United States as well as India, Iran, China, Pakistan and five former Soviet republics in Central Asia.