Missing official

KP Police team to visit Islamabad

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: A senior-level team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is to visit Islamabad to meet investigators in the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tahir Dawar who has

gone missing in the federal capital.

A source said Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman along with his team would visit Islamabad to meet IGP and other officers after KP Police chief Salahuddin Mahsud contacted the authorities.

The team will discuss development, if any, in the case of the missing SP. He went missing in the federal capital almost two weeks. The KP and Islamabad Police have failed to make any headway in the case. The relatives and fellow tribesmen of Tahir Dawar have announced protests for his recovery in the coming days.