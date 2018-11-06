NHA auctions 201 vehicles worth Rs213.7m

Islamabad: In line with austerity steps of the present government, National Highway Authority (NHA) auctioned a total of 201 vehicles at cost of Rs213.7 million, says a press release. To this effect, the last auction was conducted in NHA Gilgit office today where 19 vehicles were auctioned at cost of Rs4.51 million.

Earlier NHA has auctioned its vehicles at its head office Islamabad (62) and regional offices located at Peshawar (15), Abbottabad (09), Lahore (24), Multan (14), Sukkur (10), Karachi (13) and Quetta (35). The auctioned also included 42 luxury vehicles.