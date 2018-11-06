Meesha Shafi case adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and session’s court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi. The court has adjourned by November 21 after directing counsel of both parties to extend their arguments on that hearing.

As per details, singer-turned actor Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi on the charges of defaming the singer through allegations of sexual harassment. he singer filed the defamation suit through his counsel Rana Intizar. The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations.

The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extended baseless allegations against his client. The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay Rs1 billion to his client, Rs20 million for mental torture, Rs80 million for loss of contracts, Rs400 million for loss of business opportunities and Rs500 million for loss of reputation.

Previously, the singer had sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi stating that the tweets of Meesha Shafi dated 19.04.2018 and the article in national dailies are false, slanderous, and defamatory statements, stand published and originated from Meesha; therefore, have caused tremendous injury to the plaintiff’s reputation, good will, livelihood; being attempts to tarnish the image of the plaintiff. As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff’s image.

The legal notice had demanded Meesha Shafi to apologise from Ali Zafar on the same social media platform from where she had extended baseless allegations against Ali Zafar along with payment of Rs1 billion for damaging his repute.