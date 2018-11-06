Tue November 06, 2018
Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
November 6, 2018

Centre hopefully not to take unconstitutional step: Khursheed

Ag NNI

ISLAMABAD: Taking strong exception to controversial statement of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry about possible end of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) rule in Sindh, seasoned politician Khursheed Shah said it is hoped that the Centre will not take any unconstitutional step, adding that if Sindh is hit, the whole country will be hit.

He said the PPP is not in a mood of launching a movement against the government. He accused the information minister of ‘disturbing’ the system through miscalculated remarks.

Warning Fawad against any unconstitutional move, Shah added if any such step is taken in a single province, then the whole system will suffer from repercussions. He said, “I hope the federal government will refrain from practicing any unconstitutional step.”

Shah added that nobody is willing to initiate a movement which would endanger the incumbent system. On the other hand, Sindh’s minister Nasir Shah dubbed Fawad Chaudhry ‘Fraud Chaudhry’.

The PPP demanded probe into property of Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, through NAB and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA). “Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell the nation where his sister and family got billions of rupees from and how his sister Aleema Khan acquired these billions,” said Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani in a statement.

Ghani said that people were robbed in the name of donation by Imran Khan and his family which stashed billions of rupees in foreign accounts.

“Why NAB and FIA do not summon Aleema Khan and ask her about these billions,” he said. He said If NAB and FIA do not summon Aleema Khan and investigate her then it will be proved beyond doubt that NAB and FIA have become rubber stamp by Imran Khan.

