MNA says gas problem in Peshawar to be resolved

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaukat Ali has said the federal government has approved a financial package to solve the natural gas problem in the provincial capital.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said that he would honour his commitments, which he made during his election campaign and approve mega projects for Peshawar.

The PTI MNA observed that the people in the rural areas of his constituency NA-31 were not having gas connections but now he had completed a survey of the areas including those having low gas pressure.

MPA Asif Khan, General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Arbab Saqib and others were also present on the occasion. He said a special feeding station would be installed for Peshawar, particularly for NA-31, to overcome the problem of low gas pressure