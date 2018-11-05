2nd phase of Raiwind congregation from 8th

LAHORE: The second phase of the annual Raiwind congregation of "Tableeghi Jamaat" will start from November 8, and conclude on Sunday (November 11) after Zuhr prayers.

People from Karachi, Quetta, Balochistan, Bahawalpur, Multan, DI Khan, Rawalpindi Islamabad, Bannu, Kohat and Mardan will attend the congregation.

Apart from, participants coming from across the world are being accommodated. The three-day annual convention has been divided into two phases for the last few years due to administrative and security reasons. The internal security of the congregation will be entrusted to volunteers of the Jamaat.