Growers demand water, cut in outages & diesel prices

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of Rahimyar Khan district growers under the banner of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI), staged demonstration on Sunday evening at Manuk De Hatti near Rukan Pur for their rights and problems.

The protest demonstration and rally was led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad district organiser Jam MD Ganga and district president Malik Allah Nawaz and several other growers of the area.

Highlighting their issues, the growers said that there was no water in canals, diesel price had shoot up and electricity loadshedding has ruined the growers in south Punjab particularly in Bahawalpur division. They protesters also condemned the plundering of the sugar mills mafia.

They said the growers were unable to sow wheat and the rulers were claiming that they gave incentives to them.

Highway patrol officials meeting held: Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region SSP Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presided over a high-level meeting of the officials of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan regions here on Sunday.

“To improve the operational capability and enhance the performance of the department, the meeting sought various proposals from the participants,” he maintained.

Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region SSP Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta also directed to further improve functioning and service delivery of the patrolling staff to ensure safe journey.

Boy killed, 5 injured in accident: A nine-year-old boy killed and five others of a family were critically injured when their car was overturned after the tire burst near Adda Chak-47 on Hasil Pur-Bahawalnagar Road.

The injured were immediately rushed to THQ Chishtian. Later, two most critically injured were referred to Bhawal Victoria Hospital. According to THQ Chishtian doctors, the victim family was going to Bahawalnagar from Hasil Pur.