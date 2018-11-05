Mon November 05, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
November 5, 2018

Over 5000 tons of garbage lifted during cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Sanitation Department Staff have removed over 5000 tons garbage under its special two-week long cleanliness campaign which would remain to be continued till November 6.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, since the launch of the drive on October 23, the workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction.

Parks and graveyards were also being cleaned, he added.

An awareness campaign regarding cleanliness was launched and the residents were urged to play their role to keep Cantonment areas clean.

Pamphlets were also being distributed among traders, motorists and residents.

A walk was organized here the other day from Romi Park to MH Chowk to create awareness among the residents for maintaining cleanliness, he informed. He said, President RCB Brig. Shazad Tanveer, CEO RCB Sibtain Raza and Additional CEO RCB Faisal Munir visited different areas and inspected progress of the cleanliness campaign.

The spokesman said, all out efforts were being made to create awareness among the residents about cleanliness, so that they could play their role in this regard.

He called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.

Talking to APP Qaiser Mehmood said an awareness seminar was also organized at a private school in Naseerabad area to highlight importance of cleanliness among the children.

The seminar was attended by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo, Members Cantonment Board Shahid Mughal and Malik Sajid, Senior Vice President of Private Schools and Colleges Management Association Naseer Ahmed, Chief Sanitary Inspector Waris Bhatti and other officers concerned.

He pointed out that in the last campaign over 3,000 ton garbage was lifted and disposed while in the recent campaign RCB was targeting to double the figure for which efforts were being made. The residents have also appreciated efforts of the Cantonment Board for making cantonment areas clean and green.

