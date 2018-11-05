New DIG Traffic urges staff to be professional in dealing with public

The newly-appointed Karachi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic Javed Ali Mahar on Sunday urged his officials to remain professional when dealing with commuters.

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, the new chief held a meeting with traffic police officials where he heard their issues and also issued future directives. The spokesperson said that after taking charge as the Karachi Traffic Police chief, Mahar offered Fateha for the martyrs of the traffic police and laid a floral wreath. He was accompanied by all Traffic District SSPs at the DIG Traffic office.

Later, he addressed all SSPs, DSPs, Section Officers, Record Keepers and all Traffic Police Staff in his first meeting at the Police Headquarters Garden. DIG Mahar urged the officers to maintain professionalism and interact with commuters in a friendly manner. He also directed them to maintain the traffic flow, and if any diversions are needed on routes, then all SSPs must make diversion plans and maps and ensure that traffic police staff is deployed along those routes.

The Traffic Police chief encouraged staff to achieve good results in special campaigns being run by the force, and be cooperative with subordinate staff in terms of their welfare and genuine issues.

Sub-ordinate staff will perform well when they are comfortable, he said. DIG Mahar also advised all supervisors to share their experience with new staff to make them professional so the citizens of Karachi could be comfortable on roads. He sought suggestions and ideas from staffers that could make Traffic Police better. All staff gave their suggestions.