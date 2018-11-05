Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New DIG Traffic urges staff to be professional in dealing with public

The newly-appointed Karachi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic Javed Ali Mahar on Sunday urged his officials to remain professional when dealing with commuters.

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, the new chief held a meeting with traffic police officials where he heard their issues and also issued future directives. The spokesperson said that after taking charge as the Karachi Traffic Police chief, Mahar offered Fateha for the martyrs of the traffic police and laid a floral wreath. He was accompanied by all Traffic District SSPs at the DIG Traffic office.

Later, he addressed all SSPs, DSPs, Section Officers, Record Keepers and all Traffic Police Staff in his first meeting at the Police Headquarters Garden. DIG Mahar urged the officers to maintain professionalism and interact with commuters in a friendly manner. He also directed them to maintain the traffic flow, and if any diversions are needed on routes, then all SSPs must make diversion plans and maps and ensure that traffic police staff is deployed along those routes.

The Traffic Police chief encouraged staff to achieve good results in special campaigns being run by the force, and be cooperative with subordinate staff in terms of their welfare and genuine issues.

Sub-ordinate staff will perform well when they are comfortable, he said. DIG Mahar also advised all supervisors to share their experience with new staff to make them professional so the citizens of Karachi could be comfortable on roads. He sought suggestions and ideas from staffers that could make Traffic Police better. All staff gave their suggestions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?