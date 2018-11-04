MPA criticises low gas pressure

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samar Haroon has expressed concern over the low gas pressure in the provincial capital with the advent of winter.

Through a statement issued here, Awami National Party (ANP) MPA said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced electricity and gas more than its requirements.

However, she said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources were being controlled from Punjab and the people of the province were not treated as equal citizens.

“Punjab should stop usurping resources of smaller provinces,” she added. The legislator asked the rulers to provide justice to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and protect their rights.