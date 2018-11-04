3-day physical remand of accused approved

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Zeb Shahzad Cheema on Saturday has approved a three-day physical remand of Dr Mohsan Riaz, the husband of Major Ammara Riaz who allegedly tortured an 11-year old maid Kinza Bashir.

The court has directed police to present the accused again on November 6, 2018 Tuesday.

Earlier, after the torture incident, Dr Mohsin Riaz, one of the accused in the case appeared before an Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Aslam to get interim bail in the case.

The court granted him interim bail on a surety bond of Rs50,000, till October 29, 2018.

Kinza Bashir, an 11-year-old maid, who was allegedly tortured by her employers, already recorded her statement before a civil judge, Rawal-pindi Sumaira Alamgir. In her statement, she claimed of being brutally tortured by her employers.

The girl’s case surfaced on social media after a series of videos were shared on Twitter in which she could be seen talking about her employers’ alleged mistreatment.

A medical examination also confirmed that the bruises and wounds found on the victim’s body were consistent with her account of the torture.

The examination report confirmed that there was evidence of torture carried out 15-20 days ago using “a knife, belts and persons standing on her body with full weight multiple times”.

On the complaint of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, a case was registered at the Airport Police Station against Kinza’s employers.

Police have registered a case under Child Protection Act (CPA) and imposed Sections of 328-A, 342 and 34 against the accused.

After statement, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took Kinza with them. The City Police Officer Abbas Ahsen also said that FIR had been registered with the Airport Police Station against the couple on charges of keeping a child in detention, torturing and inflicting injuries and under Section 34 of the Child Protection Act on a complaint of Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, the child protection officer.